Water tanker mows down siblings on two-wheeler

Bengaluru: A private water tanker mowed down two siblings riding on a two-wheeler at Doddanagamangala in the southern outskirts of the city on Friday morning.
The driver is absconding.
Electronics City traffic police identified the victims as Madhumita, 20, a second-year BCA student, and Ranjan, 19, a first-year BA student. They were reportedly on their way to SSMRV College when the accident occurred on Doddanagamangala-Rayasandra Road around 9 am.
"A water tanker coming in the opposite direction crashed into the Honda Activa the two were on and its back wheels ran them over. Ranjan, who was riding, died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Madhumita died in the hospital later," said an officer from the Electronics City traffic police station.
The officer added that the duo had not worn helmets.
The driver of the water tanker, who the police note is around 40 years of age but is unidentified, fled from the spot immediately. Police have impounded the vehicle but are yet to trace the driver.
The owner of the water tanker, who is based out of Anekal, was informed of the accident and has been asked to report to the police station.
Police have filed an FIR against the driver under IPC sections 279 and 304A for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence. He has also been charged under sections 134 A and B read with section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Published 07 June 2024, 23:24 IST