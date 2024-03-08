Water tanker pricing welcome move, but enforcement crucial: Bengaluru residents

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had set a March 7 deadline for the water tanker suppliers across the city to register themselves with the civic body. However even as the deadline ended on Thursday only close to 1391 tankers have registered with the BBMP. The data from the transport department had shown that there could be close to 3500 tankers operating in the city. Even of the 1391 registered only close to 398 of them have shown willingness to rent their vehicle to the government to supply water. Speaking to DH on conditions of anonymity one of the water tanker owners said that they were worried that they would be forced to work with the government if they registered. “We have yearly contracts and we need to ensure we supply to these customers. If the government takes control we will have to act upon their orders. This will be a big blow to our business” the tanker owner said. BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said that the authorities will not initiate drastic measures immediately but will try to get on board as many tankers as possible. “We will not seize them immediately. We will reach out to them and request them to register. Based on the response we will initiate action” he said.