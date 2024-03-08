Water tanker pricing welcome move, but enforcement crucial: Bengaluru residents

The government’s move to cap the water tanker prices to prevent overcharging comes as a relief to many citizens struggling to bear the increased expenses on water. However, the order has capped the pricing only for the supply of tankers within a 10-kilometre radius and there is no clarity over how it would apply for those which supply to areas beyond 10 km.
Many water tanker suppliers that the DH spoke to said that the price capping was not practical and would only lead to losses.
“I have to go 20 km one way to get water filled for a trip. This means I will be travelling close to 40 km to supply every time. Diesel cost, water filling cost, and driver charges will account for Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000. When such is the situation, how can we deliver a water tanker at Rs 1,200,” said a tanker operators from Doddanekundi.
Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda told DH that the technical committee will reevaluate the rates and include capping for over 10 km, if need be.
“As of now, the committee has given out the report based on the requests it received and an analysis of it. If there are requests stating that water has to be carried from further away, the technical committee will reevaluate and fix prices for those beyond 10 km as well,” he said.
That apart, residents also expressed concerns over on-the-ground enforcement of the price cap. Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) maintained that the citizens can either call the BBMP or the BWSSB helpline if tankers overcharge.
“We will jointly enforce the capping and the citizens can either reach out to ward or zonal officials from BBMP or BWSSB. They can also raise a complaint in our helpline. We will immediately inspect and act upon it,” said Dr Ramprasat Manohar V, Chairman, BWSSB. However, citizens raised their concerns.
“Now, I need water. That is the immediate need. If the water tanker supplier says he will only supply water if I pay up a certain amount, I have no way but to pay up. I cannot raise a complaint and sit and wait for them to inspect,” said Sushmitha B, a resident of Andrahalli.
Yet another resident of an apartment complex on Kanakapura Road said that the citizens were so helpless that they offered higher prices.
“We have seen many other apartments offering a higher price for tankers so that they get supply at the earliest. When citizens themselves are involved how will price capping be effective,” he said.
Citizens suggested that the authorities ensure better on-ground enforcement with surprise checks and visits.
Only 1391 tankers have registered
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had set a March 7 deadline for the water tanker suppliers across the city to register themselves with the civic body. However even as the deadline ended on Thursday only close to 1391 tankers have registered with the BBMP. The data from the transport department had shown that there could be close to 3500 tankers operating in the city. Even of the 1391 registered only close to 398 of them have shown willingness to rent their vehicle to the government to supply water. Speaking to DH on conditions of anonymity one of the water tanker owners said that they were worried that they would be forced to work with the government if they registered. “We have yearly contracts and we need to ensure we supply to these customers. If the government takes control we will have to act upon their orders. This will be a big blow to our business” the tanker owner said. BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said that the authorities will not initiate drastic measures immediately but will try to get on board as many tankers as possible. “We will not seize them immediately. We will reach out to them and request them to register. Based on the response we will initiate action” he said.