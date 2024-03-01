Water tankers struggle to meet demands of Bengalureans this season

The calls coming to Shiva Siddhi Water Supply, Mathikere, have doubled since last year. Earlier, they would fulfil orders on the same day but now they are postponing by a day. Madhumathi Arunkumar, proprietor of the tanker, says, “We are even getting requests from areas like Nagarbhavi and Abbigere, which we don’t service. These are 7 to 12 km away from our location. We had to turn down these requests because we can’t find water to cater to new customers.”