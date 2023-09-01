Waterlogged hopes: Govt delay puts sluice gate solution on hold in Bengaluru

The construction of sluice gates at the waste weir of up to 102 lakes, which is viewed as a solution to mitigate floods, has been stalled for the past five months. Although the BBMP drafted the proposal following heavy rains last year, the file has been gathering dust in the state government's Urban Development Department (UDD).
After the BBMP undertook the concretisation of stormwater drains along the four valleys connected to the lakes, there has been significant destruction of the lives and livelihoods of people residing in the low-lying areas of Bengaluru. The building of sluice gates, similar to check dams, was considered one of the measures to reduce the excessive water flow downstream by draining water from the lakes during heavy rains.
In March, the BBMP submitted a proposal to the UDD for approval, as the project, with a cost of Rs 36 crore, is funded by the state government.
Due to the delayed approvals, no progress has been made on the ground.
Criticising the government's tendency to take reactive measures instead of preventive actions, a senior officer said the absence of heavy rains might be the reason why the UDD had not acted on the request.
A BBMP official stated that the construction of sluice gates is currently underway in about 10 lakes where the revitalisation of the water bodies is ongoing. These lakes include Rachenahalli, Doddanekundi, Rampur, Kalkere, Gangashettikere in Devasandra, Begur, Nallurahalli, and others.
"We are awaiting approval to commence similar work on the remaining 102 lakes," the official added.
Naveen Krishna, a resident of North Bengaluru, was happy after the completion of the sluice gate at the lake, saying Rachenahalli main road would no longer experience flooding.
"The main road used to flood nearly every time it rained, turning it into what looked like a swimming pool. With the constructed sluice gate, the lake's water level can be reduced by up to 3 feet, which is significant for preventing future floods," he explained.
Clement Jayakumar of Mahadevapura Task Force pointed out that residential areas downstream of Doddanekundi Lake were being inundated during floods. He expressed optimism that the construction of sluice gates would prevent future flooding. However, Jayakumar also noted that the government should have swiftly approved the proposal for all lakes before the onset of the monsoon season.