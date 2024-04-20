Ways in which MPs engage in Parliament

“Lakes have been neglected, and water bodies have been encroached. There are lakes and water bodies, but there are no water sources for that. There are some lakes where water is present, but the water is polluted. I have a request to the Central Government. Already, in the AMRUT Scheme, they have given adequate funds. I want to bring it to your notice that Bangalore is called Silicon Valley of India. In my Constituency, Mahadevapura Constituency, there is Bellandur Lake... I request the Government to take up this lake as a special case and give adequate funds to the state government or take it directly under the Central Government and develop this lake,” said Mohan in an opportunity he got to speak in the parliament in June 2019.