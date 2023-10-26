WC match: CCB arrests two over betting charges

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested two people for allegedly betting inside the stadium during the World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan on October 20.
The suspects — Badal Jain, 30, from Madhya Pradesh, and Zaki-ulla-khan, 40, from Maharashtra — were caught red-handed and arrested from the M Chinnaswamy stadium. However, they were arrested in two separate cases on the same day.
Both the suspects were caught from the grand terrace stand, where tickets go for Rs 12,000.
A senior police officer told DH that they received a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC), suggesting they keep a close vigil on the betting elements in the stadium premises.
“We deputed our special officers at every stand to keep an eye on those involved in betting. On the first match day, we caught two of them red-handed,” the officer said.
The suspects were involved in betting through an app and a website. While one used an 11xplay application, the other suspect used www.lotus247.com to gamble.
The officer noted that both gateways were of Indian origin, and further investigations are on to gather more details.
Police have seized around Rs 1.5 lakh and two mobile phones from the suspects.