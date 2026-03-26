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'We can't stand in queue': MLAs demand VIP tickets for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy, Speaker says give them 4 each

'They give one ticket and make us sit somewhere down. Our kids and family members will have desires to watch cricket', Hungung Congress MLA Vijayananada Kashappanavar said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsSports NewsKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsCricketIPLRCBChinnaswamy Stadium

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