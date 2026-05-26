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‘We can’t survive like this’: Bengaluru cab drivers sound alarm over fuel price hike

The impact of fuel price hikes is being felt by bike taxi drivers as well, even as pre-monsoon rains continue to impact ride bookings.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:36 IST
Bengalurufuel price hikeFuel price

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