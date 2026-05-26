<p>Bengaluru: Claiming that the consecutive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/4th-hike-overall-fuel-rates-up-by-rs-7-5-l-4016004">fuel price hikes</a> since May 15 have significantly impacted them, transport associations have urged the state government to step in and provide relief. </p>.<p>Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association, said many drivers were unable to manage the situation. </p>.Fuel hike puts Bengaluru's gig economy on the edge.<p>“Currently, along with fuel, prices of almost everything are increasing in Bengaluru. Rent is at an all-time high. Drivers are finding it difficult to manage the rising cost of living and high fuel prices. Many are temporarily shifting to other professions. We saw this happen during Covid-19 pandemic as well," he told DH, adding that if the government does not offer any help, the trend will continue and will impact the city’s transport ecosystem, which is already worsening. </p>.Bengaluru: Ride app auto fares climb nearly 40% above regular rates.<p><strong>Protest planned</strong></p>.<p>He said if no aid is provided either by the state or union government, workers in the sector will be forced to stage a protest in the coming days. </p>.<p>Radhakrishna Holla, president, Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, urged the state government to "reconsider taxes imposed on fuel".</p>.<p>“At the same time, unnecessary government expenditure should be reduced to ease the financial burden on the public,” he said, adding that the continuous rise in fuel prices was having a direct impact on goods transport, cabs, buses and all essential commodities. </p>.<p><strong>Hit by rains</strong></p>.<p>The impact of fuel price hikes is being felt by bike taxi drivers as well, even as pre-monsoon rains continue to impact ride bookings. </p>.<p>“With heavy rains hitting the city, our ride bookings have already been limited, and on top of that, fuel prices are adding to our worries. We will be grateful if either the government or the ride aggregator platforms can offer some help,” said Nagaraj Gowda, who joined the bike taxi workforce full-time three years back. </p>.<p>The Bike Taxi Welfare Association plans to reach out to ride-aggregator platforms, demanding an increase in minimum fares. “Currently, on average, drivers make about Rs 14/km. We are requesting the platforms to increase this by about Rs 2, as this would help offset the rising fuel prices,” said Adi Narayana M, associations’ president.</p>