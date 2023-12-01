We didn't develop Dreaming Blue Layout, says Bengaluru-based VDB Group

Bengaluru: VDB Infra and Realty Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based firm, has denied encroaching on a stormwater drain near Sheelavanthana kere in Hagadur, stating it did not play any role in the development of the nine-acre Dreaming Blue Layout.
The company made the remarks in response to the news story titled ‘BBMP faces backlash as previously cleared encroachment resurfaces’ that appeared in DH on November 30. The company objected to the use of ‘VDB Dreaming Blue Layout'.
The company's director, Koshy Varghese, told DH that VDB did own the nine-acre land near Sheelavanthana kere, but had sold the property in 2021 to a private developer, which developed the layout.
"As a company, we have not been involved in the development of the layout. We have nothing to do with building the road over the rajakaluve. Officially, the layout does not carry the VDB brand at all,” he said.
The report brought to light the resurfacing of an encroachment near Sheelavanthana kere, which was cleared by the BBMP last year to prevent a recurrence of the flooding that had submerged several areas in the vicinity for hours.
The demolished portion of the road, which is on top of the rajakaluve, was restored without bringing it to the notice of BBMP engineers.