'We love trendy gadgets, but are marching backwards in terms of ideas': Veteran journalist Nagesh Hegde

Bengaluru: Veteran journalist Nagesh Hegde on Sunday deliberated about a peculiar contradiction of modern-day life, stating that we prefer advanced technological gadgets, but are marching backwards in terms of ideas.
He was speaking during the Debiprasad Chattopadhyaya Memorial Lecture, organised by Nava Karnataka and Ma-Le Publications at National College in Basavanagudi.
On the occasion, he released "Hindutva: Melody and Millstone" by thinker G Ramakrishna, which is the English version of "Hindutva: Hindu Mundu", also by the same author.
Elaborating on other contradictions in our public life, he said the Constitution of India upholds scientific temper as a fundamental duty under Article 51A, but rued that several leading scientists have publicised their temple visits before important innovations, thereby imparting religious colour to their official duty.
Lauding the author, Hegde pointed out that though there are several erudite scholars on the Bhagawad Gita and the Upanishads, Ramakrishna stands out for his critical approach.
Ramakrishna reminisced about his interactions with Marxist philosopher Chattopadhyaya and called his mentor a "one-man brigade against obscurantism".
Recollecting Chattopadhyaya's sense of humour, he narrated an anecdote about the former's meeting with a religious guru.
"When the guru told him that his physical health was deteriorating, Chattopadhyaya wittily appreciated the guru for finally thinking of the 'physical' world," Ramakrishna said.
Dr MRN Murthy, former scientist at the Indian Institute of Science, delivered the memorial lecture on 'Cultures of Science and Pseudo-Science'.
Condemning unscientific practices masquerading as science, Murthy said science advances, but the basics do not change completely. "Even in the days of quantum physics, Newton's laws hold good for most daily-life situations," he added.