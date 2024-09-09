We shouldn't be like Shiv Sena, language-based quota will lead to corruption: Captain GR Gopinath

Bengaluru: Aviation entrepreneur Captain GR Gopinath believes that excessive blind pride in Kannada and Kannadigas is also a form of religious fanaticism.

He was speaking at a discussion on 'Reservations in jobs for Kannadigas in private companies' organised on Sunday by the magazine Samajamukhi.

"We should not become like the Shiv Sena. The riots they caused against non-Marathis should not be repeated here (against non-Kannadigas). Language-based reservations will lead to increased corruption. Kannadigas do get the first priority, but if qualified candidates are not available, jobs cannot remain vacant. The state government made the decision on reservations for Kannadigas in private companies without consulting anyone. A decision should be made after discussing it with everyone," he stated.