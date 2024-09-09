We shouldn't be like Shiv Sena, language-based quota will lead to corruption: Captain GR Gopinath

Bengaluru: Aviation entrepreneur Captain GR Gopinath believes that excessive blind pride in Kannada and Kannadigas is also a form of religious fanaticism.
He was speaking at a discussion on 'Reservations in jobs for Kannadigas in private companies' organised on Sunday by the magazine Samajamukhi.
"We should not become like the Shiv Sena. The riots they caused against non-Marathis should not be repeated here (against non-Kannadigas). Language-based reservations will lead to increased corruption. Kannadigas do get the first priority, but if qualified candidates are not available, jobs cannot remain vacant. The state government made the decision on reservations for Kannadigas in private companies without consulting anyone. A decision should be made after discussing it with everyone," he stated.
Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushothama Bilimale said: "By 2029, in accordance with population growth, the number of Lok Sabha constituencies will increase to 800. The number of Karnataka's constituencies will rise from 28 to 36. All the southern states together will have 190 seats, while North India will have 610 seats. At that time, if any decision is made in favour of Hindi speakers, we will be in a position where we have to accept it," he said.
Author UT Ayesha Farzana said: "The idea that merit should be prioritised is just a way to cover up loopholes. Do Kannadigas lack talent? The skills required for industries set up using land, water and resources here must be taught."
Insight IAS founder Vinay Kumar GB said: "There should not be one language, one caste and one community in any institution. There should be people of all languages and communities. If not, innovations will cease."
According to Professor CG Lakshmipathi: "Under the Kannadiga quota, the poor, Dalits and tribal communities will not get jobs. Only those from higher classes and castes will benefit. These aspects should also be considered in the process of granting reservations to Kannada speakers."
Software engineer Girish Kargadde said: "After the formation of linguistic states, asking for linguistic representation is not wrong. Just as one needs to learn the language of a country like Germany or others to get a job there, similarly, those coming to Karnataka for jobs should learn Kannada for six months. The state government should encourage industries that provide employment to Kannadigas."
