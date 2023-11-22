Week-long drive to create awareness on antimicrobial resistance

The state health department is observing the World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW) till November 24 to educate and enlighten the public about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and why it poses a threat to global public health.
The different sessions that were held Bengaluru on Tuesday aimed at educating the public on how AMR occurs when microorganisms develop resistance to the drugs designed to kill them, rendering standard treatments ineffective.
Experts at the programme opined that this phenomenon not only compromises the ability to treat common infections, but also undermines advancements in medical procedures and interventions.
Going by the theme, “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together,” the programme is looking at the long-term impact of AMR which includes how prolonged and untreated infections can lead to complications where even routine medical procedures such as surgeries, chemotherapy, and organ transplants become riskier due to the potential for further infection. Experts at the session also highlighted why it is imperative to mitigate the economic burden associated with prolonged illness, increased healthcare costs, and loss of productivity.
Speaking after inaugurating the programme, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the health department was doing all it can to monitor antibiotic resistance patterns and identify emerging threats.
“Public should never get into the habit of consuming antibiotics without a proper doctor’s prescription. I have asked the drugs control department to convene a meeting with the pharmacists to make sure they don’t give antibiotics over the counter,” he said.