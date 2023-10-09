Weekend downpour sparks citywide disruption in Bengaluru

Unexpected showers disrupted the plans of the weekend crowd as rain swept through the city, especially affecting the eastern, northeastern, and southern areas.
Many parts saw continuous showers between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru recorded a total of about 1 mm of rain in the city while the HAL and BIAL saw very light rains, said A Prasad, Scientist ‘D’ at the
meteorological centre.
“We will know the full rainfall amount by (Monday) morning. But we know that this rain is due to the cyclonic circulation occurring 3.1 km above mean sea level over northwestern parts of Tamil Nadu adjoining south interior Karnataka,” he said.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for South Interior Karnataka, particularly Kodagu, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts, for October 9 and 10.
Waterlogging was reported on Kanakapura Road and Bannerghatta Road in the south, Thanisandra Main Road and Veeranapalya down ramp in the northeast, and Banaswadi Main Road in the east. Roads inside the Manyata Tech Park were inundated with rainwater and overflowing stormwater drains, restricting vehicular movement.
A tree fall on the road at the Nagawara KEB junction near the down ramp blocked traffic movement. These issues were also compounded by a lorry breaking down between Nagawara and Hennur junction around 9.15 pm.