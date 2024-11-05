Home
Weeklong traffic ban on road from Vidya Nagar Cross to Telecom Layout

Vehicles moving from Vidya Nagar Cross towards Bagalur Industrial Area should take the Chikkajala underpass and reach Begur via Doddajala.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 20:19 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 20:19 IST
Bengaluru

