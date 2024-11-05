Weeklong traffic ban on road from Vidya Nagar Cross to Telecom Layout

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have issued a traffic advisory as white-topping work is under way from Vidya Nagar Cross to Telecom Layout (Venkateshwara Institute of Technology). </p><p>The stretch will be closed for traffic between November 5 and 11. </p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>Vehicles moving from Vidya Nagar towards Uttanahalli shall take a right turn near the BMW showroom and go on to Shakthinagar Main Road to reach Uttanahalli Main Road. Vehicle users are also advised to take the Chikkajala underpass to reach Bagalur. </p>.Sakra Hospital Road to shut for traffic for 60 days from Nov 5.<p>Vehicles moving from Uttanahalli Main Road towards Vidya Nagar Cross can take Hosahalli Main Road and Hunasamarahalli underpass and reach Vidya Nagar Cross via the service road. </p>.<p>Vehicles moving from Vidya Nagar Cross towards Bagalur Industrial Area should take the Chikkajala underpass and reach Begur via Doddajala. </p>.<p>Buses and heavy goods vehicles must compulsorily take the route via Bagalur Cross-Reva Junction-Sathanur-Bagalur Main Road. </p>