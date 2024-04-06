Weekly special trains to Kalaburagi to meet summer demand

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) said it will run two weekly special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer.

Train number 06597 (SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi) will run on Fridays and make 10 trips (April 12, 19 & 26; May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31; June 7 & 14).

Train number 06598 (Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru) will run on Saturdays and make 10 trips (April 13, 20 & 27; May 4, 11, 18 & 25; June 1, 8 & 15).

The train will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11 am and reach Kalaburagi at 9.05 am. The return train will depart from Kalaburagi at 5.10 am and reach Yeshwantpur at 4.15 am.

The stoppages will be Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantrayalam Road, Raichur, Yadgir and Shahabad.

The train will have 20 coaches, 10 of which will be of the non-AC sleeper class.