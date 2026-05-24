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Bengaluru: Welder dies during sheet-fitting work at apartment

Based on the complaint, Cubbon Park police have registered a case of negligence against the flat owner and contractor.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 21:28 IST
BengaluruIndia News

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