Bengaluru: Welder dies during sheet-fitting work at apartment

<p>Bengaluru: A 54-year-old welder died after allegedly falling from the third floor of Museum Terraces Apartment while working in Shanthalanagar.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar P, a resident of Hongasandra.</p>.<p>Police said that, according to the complaint filed by the deceased's daughter Sunita P, Prabhakar had been engaged in temporary welding and fabrication work and had gone to carry out sheet-fitting work at an apartment flat on Museum Road on May 21.</p>.Child dies after concrete blocks fall from under-construction building in Bengaluru.<p>Around 10.30 am, he allegedly slipped and fell, sustaining grievous injuries. His co-worker Kiran Kumar immediately shifted him to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar in an ambulance. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.</p>.<p>In the complaint, the family alleged that the building owner, contractor and other persons responsible for the work had failed to provide safety gear and precautionary arrangements at the site, and that no adequate safety measures had been followed while the work was being carried out at a height.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, Cubbon Park police have registered a case of negligence against the flat owner and contractor. Further investigation is on, a senior police officer said.</p>