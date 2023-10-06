'We're hiring' placard held in Bengaluru ISL Match

Placards for their favourite players or teams is common during any sporting event. But the crowd present at an Indian Super League (ISL) game between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal in the 2023–24 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, noticed something else.

Amidst all the football mania, a man sitting in the stands had a placard that said "we're hiring" and had a QR code.

The rather uncommon placard was captured and posted on X with the title "The Peakest Bengaluru moment”. People on the internet were quick to notice the post which went viral. The post soon gathered interest and a lot of questions regarding the story behind the unique job posting.