West Asia conflict | 21 flight cancelled at Bengaluru airport due to airspace restrictions

In a statement on March 11, BIAL which manages the airport, said that due to airspace restrictions, 11 arrival flights and 10 departure flights were cancelled.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:33 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 09:33 IST
