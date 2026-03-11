<p>Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that a total of 21 flights were cancelled at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA) on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions affecting services to several West Asian destinations.</p>.<p>In a statement on March 11, BIAL which manages <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-airport">the airport</a>, said that due to airspace restrictions, 11 arrival flights and 10 departure flights were cancelled.</p>.LPG crisis hits Bengaluru | Restaurants, autos & households react to gas shortage.<p>The statement added that the cancellations initially affected flights operating on international sectors including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha.</p>