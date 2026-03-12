<p>Bengaluru: A total of 21 flights were cancelled at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> on Wednesday due to the ongoing airspace restrictions. </p>.International flight operations hit at Mangaluru Airport due to conflict in Middle East.<p>The key impacted sectors are Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.</p>.<p>Overall, 11 arrival flights and 10 departures were cancelled. With the operations improving at the airport, the airport authorities withheld details about the currently operational flights to West Asia.</p>