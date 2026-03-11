<p>Bengaluru: Seven flights were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday due to airspace restrictions in West Asia.</p>.<p>With eight arrivals and nine departures cancelled, travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Doha remained affected.</p>.<p>However, even as the conflict in West Asia rages on, daily cancellations at the Bengaluru airport have started to fall. </p>.West Asia crisis: 42 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport.<p>Compared to 72 flight cancellations on March 2, the airport saw fewer than 20 cancellations each on March 9 and 10. Throughout the week, the impacted sectors have remained the same. </p>.<p>As of Tuesday evening, the airport had scheduled 25 flights to West Asia — 12 arrivals and 13 departures. It operated flights to and from Jeddah, Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Muscat, among other cities in the Gulf, in addition to cargo flights.</p>