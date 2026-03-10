<p>Bengaluru: The West Asia crisis has also hit the cargo services at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). “Compared to the corresponding period last year, we have witnessed a nearly 25 to 30% drop in daily cargo tonnage since the escalation began,” a cargo personnel at the airport said.</p>.<p>He noted that managing the backlog of stranded export cargo has become a big challenge for warehouse management. “We are prioritising perishable goods, but non-essentials are piling up. We are exploring options to divert some of Bengaluru’s cargo to hubs like Singapore or Colombo to bypass the crisis zone,” he added.</p>.<p>“Airlines are forced to carry extra fuel for the longer routes, which directly impacts the payload or the maximum cargo weight the plane can carry. In some cases, we had to offload cargo at the last minute to accommodate the extra fuel weight,” the staff explained.</p>.West Asia crisis: 42 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport.<p>“There are plans at the management level to waive or reduce storage fees for exporters whose goods are stuck due to these cancellations.” he said.</p>.<p>The tension in West Asia and airspace restrictions led to cancellation of 19 flights from the KIA on Monday.</p>.<p>According to airport sources, nine arrivals and ten departures were cancelled on March 9. Key affected include high-traffic routes such as Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.</p>.<p>The Bangalore International Airport Limited has established a dedicated help desk at Terminal 2 to assist commuters. </p>.<p>Passengers bound for Jeddah were among the worst hit on Monday. “My flight is rescheduled for tomorrow. We are sitting here with no clarity on when the airspace will reopen.” said Rahamatullah, a passenger.</p>