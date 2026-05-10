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West Asia conflict dims the big fat wedding glow in Bengaluru

As a direct impact of the rising costs, wedding guest lists and the number of events have dwindled, said Nimesh Chhag, co-founder of an event management company.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruweddingBengaluru newsWest Asia

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