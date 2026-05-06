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West Asia conflict hits Karnataka breweries; industry seeks price relief

Severe shortage of commercial LNG supply has also put glass bottle manufacturers under significant strain, brewers said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:13 IST
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