<p>Bengaluru: The LPG cylinder shortage, caused by the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, is burning a hole in the pockets of migrants working in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>Workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal report that the price of an LPG cylinder has nearly doubled.</p>.<p>The 'chota' cylinders (3 kg to 5 kg), which are the primary ones used by the migrants, are either unavailable or are being sold at exorbitant rates.</p>.Hotels in Bengaluru look for alternative fuel sources amid LPG shortage.<p>Birendra Singh, a worker from Bihar, said, "A 5-kg refill that used to cost Rs 400 is now being sold for Rs 600. Some dealers are quoting as high as Rs 2,500 for larger commercial cylinders that previously cost Rs 1,100," he claimed.</p>.<p>Another worker near Malleshwaram pointed out that even if the LPG cylinder is available, the quantity is suspect. "They charge for 5 kg, but it barely lasts 15 days. It feels like they are under-filling the canisters," he added.</p>.<p><strong>Return to firewood</strong></p>.<p>With no affordable gas, many are forced to use firewood. They are either sourcing it from the construction sites or paying more for it.</p>.<p>"If we can't get gas, we have to use wood. It’s a struggle every single day just to eat," said a labourer from Jharkhand.</p>.<p>Local dealers for brands like HP and Indane reportedly cite supply chain delays, but workers feel they are being exploited.</p>.<p>For many, the rising cost of survival is becoming a reason to leave the city. "If the cost increases any more, many of us will have no choice but to go back to our villages," Shiva, another worker, said.</p>.<p>Mahanthesh, the Construction Workers' Union President told DH that most migrant workers live below the poverty line and are struggling with rising gas prices and supply shortages.</p>.<p>Since these workers rely on small hotels and street food vendors, many of which are on the verge of closing, their access to food is at risk. He said that the government should mandate builders or contractors to arrange a steady gas supply for the migrant labourers.</p>