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West Asia conflict slows housing projects amid construction material shortage

Due to the conflict, gas supply was hit, resulting in shortage of several materials crucial to the construction industry.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 21:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaConstructionWest Asiahousing project

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