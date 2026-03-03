Menu
West Asia crisis: 42 flights cancelled at Bengaluru airport

With 21 arrivals and departures each cancelled, flights to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha were majorly impacted, an airport representative said.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 07:31 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 07:31 IST
Bengaluru newsIranflights

