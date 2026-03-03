<p>Bengaluru: A total of 42 flights were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, until 3 pm, due to airspace restrictions in West Asia.</p><p>With 21 arrivals and departures each cancelled, flights to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha were majorly impacted, an airport representative said. The number of cancelled flights is likely to increase by midnight. </p><p>To assist passengers and provide on-ground support, KIA has set up a helpdesk at the kerbside of Terminal 2. To assist stranded passengers, Bangalore International Airport Limited, the airport operator, has set up chairs, drinking water, charging stations, sanitary napkins, wheelchairs, and medical assistance at the help desk. </p>.72 flights cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport; many a plan grounded.<p>Last night Etihad and Emirates airlines began limited operations to Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, with restrictions.</p>