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West Asia crisis | Can collecting grows amid shortage

The West Asia crisis has disrupted imports of aluminium cans from Europe and Southeast Asia.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnatakaWest Asia

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