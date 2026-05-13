West Asia crisis | Can collecting grows amid shortage

<p class="bodytext">What began online during the pandemic as a quirky aesthetic trend has now found a following among Bengaluru’s youth: collecting aluminium drink cans as room decor, art material and even memorabilia. But the trend has coincided with an ongoing shortage of aluminium cans in India, particularly affecting a sugar-free and low-calorie diet soda, turning some cans into unexpectedly prized objects. As this drink is sold almost exclusively in cans, the impact was high, unlike other sodas that are also available in plastic or glass bottles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The West Asia crisis has disrupted imports of aluminium cans from Europe and Southeast Asia. India does not manufacture its own beverage cans, making the supply chain vulnerable to global disruptions, explains Souvik Bhattacharya, an industry expert focused on beverage packaging sustainability.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In summer, the demand for soft drinks and beer typically exceeds supply. This year, the situation has been compounded by the West Asia crisis,” he says, adding that rising import and input costs have worsened the situation. He estimates the shortage may continue for six months to a year despite ongoing capacity expansion efforts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The scarcity became especially visible with viral social media trends that celebrated the drink and rued its absence with several catchy hashtags. Social media users experimented with the drink in ice golas, affogatos and cola floats, while other brands cashed in by selling the drink-inspired rugs, mirrors, lights and mugs, no less!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over the weekend, the parent company introduced the drink in glass bottles sold in packs of six, a move that quickly went viral online. When Metrolife checked, the bottles, priced around Rs 480 for a pack compared to Rs 240 for canned versions, had already sold out on quick commerce platforms in Bengaluru. Aluminium cans are gradually returning to shelves, though stocks remain limited.</p>.Middle East conflict disrupts scrap supplies to India's aluminium producers, raises costs.<p class="bodytext">For collectors, however, the appeal goes beyond scarcity. Samuel K, a 15-year-old student, began collecting cans in June 2024, mostly from energy drink brands. “Every flavour has a different theme and design that stands out,” he says. His collection now includes 40 cans.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sujana Sharma, an 18-year-old student, started collecting energy drink cans during the pandemic. “I had enough to cover almost one wall of my room,” she says, though most were discarded when she moved for college. Others are turning cans into DIY projects. Kushal, a master’s student, uses soft drink as well as energy drink cans to make miniature F1 cars, bag patches, ashtrays and phone decor inspired by Instagram tutorials.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Psychologist Mala Sridhar says the impulse to collect objects has deep roots. “Humans have always stockpiled things for emergencies. Today, it manifests differently, through collections of tickets, matchboxes or cans,” she says.</p>