<p class="bodytext">The ongoing West Asia crisis has upended summer holiday plans for many Bengalureans. Tour operators are reporting cancellations and a drop in enquiries for the season. Those still travelling are choosing destinations within India or Southeast Asia, and opting for shorter breaks instead of multi-week holidays.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They say Europe, a favourite during April-May, has been hit hard as most flights transit through the Middle East, where disruptions have continued for nearly a month since the Israel-US conflict with Iran began. Even direct flights to Europe and the US are now prohibitively expensive, with one-way fares touching Rs 1-2 lakh, up from the usual Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000, says a partner at Iri iFly Holidays, Vijayanagar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Challenges have stacked up across destinations, says Ram Kishor, manager of Bangalore Classic Tours and Travels, Basavanagudi. Flights to Africa are either unavailable or steeply priced.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Japan, in the middle of its cherry blossom season, is both expensive and overcrowded. And travel to China requires advance planning, as visas can take up to 45 days.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to Cleartrip, Indians are choosing short-haul, visa-friendly countries this summer. Bookings to Kazakhstan, Thailand and Malaysia have climbed, while the Philippines has seen a threefold jump. Bali, Colombo, Vietnam, and Singapore are also sought after. However, even these alternatives come with challenges. A ticket to Thailand, which usually costs around Rs 18,000, is now about Rs 26,000. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Domestically, Cleartrip has recorded a 300% surge in Jaisalmer bookings, alongside a surprise spike in interest for Maharashtra’s Jalgaon. Local operators say the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are emerging as new favourites, while demand for popular hill stations and beaches remains steady. </p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Son’s birthday trip’</p>.<p class="bodytext">People who are going ahead with new plans say they have been saving for their summer vacation for a long time.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prateek Thakker had planned a Vietnam trip to celebrate his son’s seventh birthday. “We like to gift him experiences, and this would have been his first trip abroad,” says the PR professional and content creator. But he called it off after reading reports that jet fuel shortages are affecting domestic flights within Vietnam. He explains, “Vietnam is vast. Travelling by bus or train would take too long.” The family has now pivoted to a safari in Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh. “We chose Pench over Jim Corbett because the latter is more popular and hotels could face LPG shortages. In forest areas like Pench, hotels can fall back on woodfire if needed,” he explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mimi has traded her solo trip</p>.<p class="bodytext">to the UAE for a group trip to Spiti in the Himalayas. The 31-year-old had planned to visit malls, go on a desert safari, try skydiving, and meet friends in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While she lost about Rs 8,000 on her visa, she managed refunds on most other bookings. She was toying with Thailand and the Philippines too, but “skyrocketing flight prices” dampened her enthusiasm.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For Oyindrila Ghosh, a long summer getaway to Europe has become an annual ritual. But the geopolitical uncertainty has pushed her to travel within India this season, and she is taking multiple short trips. She recently returned from a 10-day visit to Kochi, and went on a half-day bike ride to Nandi Hills last weekend. “I am considering Kodagu next,” says the marketing director and content creator. Southeast Asia was on her radar too, but reports of power cuts in parts of Malaysia made her reconsider.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Travel vlogger Nivedith G was set to fly to Thailand next week but dropped the plan after reading about a taxi shortage at the airport. He has now applied for a Japanese visa.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rohit Kumar’s company, Chazing Sunsets, was set to lead a group of 10 on an eight-day road trip to Jordan this week. But he shelved the plan after Iran launched missiles and drones targeting Jordan recently. The group will now head to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh for an off-roading trip instead. The company has also revised its June plans. “We had mapped a road trip from India to London via Turkey and Iran. Now, we will reroute and enter London through Russia,” he says. Some, like Abhishek Baadkar, have decided to stay put in Bengaluru and use the time to catch up with relatives and old friends actively. “We don’t know what’s next,” says the communications professional.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Travel amid war?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some travellers admit they grappled with a moral dilemma: is it right to holiday while parts of the world are at war? But they say the pandemic reshaped their outlook, reminding them that life is uncertain and that one should travel when they can. “And what can we do to stop these wars?” one asks. Kumar adds that travel fosters cultural appreciation. “During the 2024 Russia-Ukraine war, we were on a road trip. At the Russian borders, people welcomed us warmly. It reinforced that humanity exists,” <br />he says.</p>