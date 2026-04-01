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West Asia crisis: Europe trips hit, India and Southeast Asia gain traction

Some travellers admit they grappled with a moral dilemma: is it right to holiday while parts of the world are at war?
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:42 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 20:42 IST
India NewsBengaluruMetrolife

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