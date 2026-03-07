West Asia crisis fallout: 33 flights cancelled at KIA

<p>Bengaluru: As the conflict in West Asia continues, flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) remained affected on Friday, with 33 flights cancelled due to the ongoing airspace restrictions.</p>.<p>Eighteen arrival flights and 15 departure flights were cancelled, affecting services to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.</p>.<p>Pradeep Reddy, who had booked a Friday morning flight to visit his daughter in Dubai, had to cancel his plans.</p>.<p>"My daughter is studying there, and she is only 19. We wanted her to come to India amidst all the chaos, but she is not able to since she has exams. So, I decided that I would go to Dubai to be with her. We did not want her to be scared and alone," he told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.72 flights cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport; many a plan grounded.<p>However, a limited number of flights continue to operate between West Asia and India.</p>.<p>On Friday, Air India Express operated flight IX1116 from Dubai to Bengaluru. It arrived at KIA at 9.23 am with 181 passengers.</p>