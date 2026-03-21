<p>The conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=west%20asia">West Asia</a> could disrupt supply of Helium to India, which could, in turn, affect healthcare facilities, fear experts. </p>.<p>Hospitals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> are keeping a close watch on the situation since helium is required for running MRI machines. Disruption in the supply of helium is likely to have an adverse impact on diagnostic procedures. </p>.<p>“MRI machines rely on extremely powerful magnets made from superconducting materials. These materials only work when cooled to very low temperatures of close to −269 degrees Celsius so that they can conduct electricity with zero resistance and no energy loss. Liquid helium is used because it is one of the few substances that can reach and maintain such low temperatures. Helium acts like a super-coolant that keeps the MRI magnet frozen so it can function perfectly. Reduced supply of helium can lead to increased operational costs and fewer operational MRI scanners,” said Dr Shivani Sharma, Head of Radiology at a well-known hospital in Kengeri.</p>.West Asia airspace closure hits patients seeking treatment in Bengaluru hospitals.<p>Experts said that hospitals that have procured new advanced machines manufactured after 2020 may not have to worry since the technology allows for helium to be used for several years once refilled.</p>.<p>“The hospitals usually have a limited backup and they rely on refills. However, modern MRI systems procured after 2020 are more efficient and they lose very little helium over time. And thus, they do not have to be refilled frequently,” said Dr Suneetha N, consultant, radiation oncology at a well-known hospital in Whitefield.</p>.<p>However, many hospitals using older machines are keeping a wary eye on the situation. While the hospitals haven’t yet heard of any disruption in supply from the vendors, they opined that if there was any disruption, it could impact the diagnostic procedures significantly, especially for trauma, neuro and cancer treatment. </p>.<p>“As an onco-radiologist, I cannot overstate the importance of helium in our daily diagnostic work; it is essentially the lifeblood of our MRI scanners. MRI is critical for high-resolution soft-tissue imaging, accurate cancer staging, and monitoring a tumor’s response to treatment. Without it, our ability to precisely map tumors is severely compromised,” said Dr Shivakumar Swamy, head and director, Department of Radiology at a well-known hospital on the KR Road.</p>.<p>Dr Swamy added that a severe disruption in helium supply could trigger a crisis. “We would be forced to triage and ration MRI scans, inevitably delaying critical cancer diagnoses and treatment plans. In a worst-case scenario, this can also lead to increased MRI operational cost. We would have to fall back on CT scans, which expose patients to radiation and often lack the soft-tissue clarity we need in cancer care,” he said.</p>