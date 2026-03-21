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West Asia crisis: Hospitals wary of disruption in helium supply

Hospitals in Bengaluru are keeping a close watch on the situation since helium is required for running MRI machines.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsHospitalwar

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