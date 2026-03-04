Menu
Bengaluru West Corporation to auction 61 properties

The auction is scheduled for Friday at the Joint Commissioner’s Office, Malleswaram Zone, 26th Cross, 2nd Block, Rajajinagar.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 02:38 IST
Published 04 March 2026, 02:38 IST
