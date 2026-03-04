Bengaluru West Corporation to auction 61 properties

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) will auction 61 properties whose owners have failed to clear their property tax dues.</p>.<p>The auction is scheduled for Friday at the Joint Commissioner’s Office, Malleswaram Zone, 26th Cross, 2nd Block, Rajajinagar.</p>.<p>The properties have accumulated pending dues amounting to Rs 94.9 lakh. The owners have not cleared the arrears despite receiving multiple notices from the corporation, which has also issued proclamation notices to them.</p>.<p>Earlier, similar auctions were conducted on February 17 and 21.</p>