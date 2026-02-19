<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) will auction properties with long-pending tax dues on Saturday after owners failed to pay despite notices.</p>.<p>The BWCC said notices were served to property owners asking them to clear the dues. They were later sent reminders through messages, followed by proclamation notices.</p>.India needs to scale up AI infra investment; tax holiday announcement offers big opportunity: NVIDIA.<p>"However, many property owners have failed to pay the taxes even after multiple notices and reminders. Hence, the properties will be auctioned,” a corporation statement said.</p>.<p>If the outstanding property tax is paid in full before the auction, the property will be withdrawn from the list, the corporation said.</p>.<p>The notification lists 88 properties in Rajarajeshwari Nagar division and 71 in Malleswaram zone. Tax dues stand at Rs 2.27 crore in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Rs 1.14 crore in Malleswaram.</p>