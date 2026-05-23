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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Western sensibilities with a Karnatik heart

The soundscape of her single, ‘Revati’s Reverie’, is inspired by a sequence of visual moments, like a falling flower or sudden gusts of wind.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruSpecials

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