Wet blanket: Long weekend, longer detours for Bengalureans

Vishal Agarwal, founder of the Bangalore RD350 Club, has scheduled a ride to Kudremukh with a team of 40 bikers, between August 14 and 17. “We did not want to go via Charmadi Ghat because of the heavy rains last week and roadblocks. From Hassan, we’ll take a diversion towards Belur and look for accommodation at Sringeri,” he said. However, he added that the routes would, still, depend on the weather.