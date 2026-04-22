<p>Ahead of World Book and Copyright Day on April 23, English and Kannada bookstore owners told <em>Metrolife</em> what Bengalureans are picking up to read. From country histories to narratives on conflict, reading choices appear increasingly shaped by global events.</p>.<p>Following a major conflict involving the United States and Israel that began on February 28 this year, unrest spread across the Middle East and beyond. In light of this, bookstore owners say titles on countries, conflict, and historical context are now among the most sought-after reads.</p>.<p>At Aakruti Pustaka, books such as <em>On Palestine</em>, <em>Footnotes in Gaza</em>, and <em>We Are Not Numbers</em> have been popular over the past one-and-a-half months. Owner Guruprasad D N says readers are actively seeking “books on Gaza, Israel, and Palestine, especially those that explore historical context and the ongoing conflict.” He estimates an approximate 50 per cent rise in sales of such titles, with readers largely in the 20-35 age group driving this demand.</p>.What Bengaluru writers loved reading in 2025.<p>Alongside historical and analytical works, there is a growing interest in contemporary literary responses, including poetry from conflict zones, such as that of Mosab Abu Toha.</p>.<p>At Select Book Shop, however, the trend is slightly different. Owner K Sanjay says overall sales have remained steady, with no significant spike linked to current global conflicts. “I expected people to come looking for books on war, but that hasn’t really happened here,” he says. However, some younger readers have been asking for works by Edward Said, particularly <em>The Question of Palestine</em>.</p>.<p>At Blossom Book House, demand has been more event-driven and title-specific, particularly around the Middle East. A recent surge was seen for <em>100 Years of Palestine</em>, which became a “sensational seller” during earlier phases of the Gaza crisis. Currently, books such as <em>Israel: A History</em> are seeing steady demand.</p>.<p>Interestingly, beyond political nonfiction, older literary works are resurfacing. “For reasons unclear, ‘Reading Lolita in Tehran’ has seen renewed interest, with around 25-30 copies sold in a week,” says Mayi Gowda, owner of Blossom Book House. He also notes a rise in books that explain economic crises through historical lenses. Titles such as <em>1929: The Inside Story of the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History</em> by Andrew Ross Sorkin have gained traction over the past month. These reads are most popular among those aged 25 to 40, he adds.</p>.<p><strong>At Kannada stores</strong></p>.<p>At Bahuroopi, an online bookstore and publishing house, cofounder Sreeja notes a shift in another category. “Sales of finance and money management books have dipped over the past one-and-a-half months, in line with the stock market downturn,” she says. At Beetle Book Shop, overall business has slowed, with sales dropping by nearly 70 per cent over the past two months. The store has observed an uptick in sales around Ambedkar Jayanti, says owner N Dhananjaya. Titles such as <em>Ambedkar Jagattu</em>, <em>Jaathi Vinasha</em>, and <em>Shudra Bandaya</em> have been selling well, he adds.</p>