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What are Bengaluru's bibliophiles reading now?

In light, bookstore owners say titles on countries, conflict, and historical context are now among the most sought-after reads.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBooksMetrolife

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