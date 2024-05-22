What drives gaming addiction?

He had stopped socialising. His self-hygiene took a hit – he was bathing once in four or five days. Since his co-gamers were in different time zones, he would stay up till 5 am. “He had a low level of assertiveness. He agreed to whatever time his group leader chose. We had to show him how bullying, poor confidence and isolation are linked. He was amenable to the therapy, which lasted seven sessions. We also contacted his school to provide him support,” shares Dr Anand.