<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court lashed out at a Bengaluru man while rejecting his petition challenging proceedings for uploading voyeuristic videos of women travelers on metro in social media. </p><p>"What kind of a man are you? How can you do it? You won’t even leave the metro to be safe. You won’t leave women to be safe anywhere,” the HC said.</p><p>Petitioner BK Diganth, 28, accountant in a private company and a resident of Karibonahalli, was arrested by the Banashankari police for recording videos of women on the Namma Metro without their consent and circulating the videos on Instagram and Telegram.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman sexually harassed in full public view in Indiranagar.<p>The petitioner challenged the proceedings pending before 2nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, Bengaluru for offences punishable under BNS sections 78 (2) (stalking), 238 (C) (providing false information) and section 67 of Information Technology Act.</p><p>“What do you do? you take the pictures of women from the backside and post on Metro_Chicks site. (an Instagram page) What nonsense is this?" Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed as the petition came up for hearing.</p><p>At this stage, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the very investigating officer is the complainant in this case and hence, the proceedings against the petitioner cannot go on. However, Justice Nagaprasanna refused to consider the said argument.</p>.With rise in public filming cases, calls grow for stronger privacy laws for women.<p>"Technicality cannot override such acts of yours. Time has come that we should stop on technicality on such things,” the judge observed. When the petitioner's counsel submitted that there is no offence made out against the petitioner and even the CCTVs routinely capture public at public places, the court observed, “Clicking women from behind and posting it on metro chicks is not an offence?" Justice Nagaprasanna asked, while dismissing the petition at the threshold stage itself.</p><p>In May 2025, the Banashankari police had taken up a suo motu complaint after noticing videos on social media, mainly on an Instagram account – metro_chicks, with over 5,900 followers. The police investigation had revealed that the images and videos were recorded inside metro coaches and platforms. The issue had come to light when a social media user flagged the account and tagged the Bengaluru city police.</p>