<p>This Ramzan, home chefs are serving up mini portions, less-known fare from Muslim communities, and modern and healthy alternatives. They say the demand is coming steadily from both Muslim families breaking their fast and non-Muslims eager to sample festive fare. There is also growing demand for customised Iftar boxes, curated meal packages that are often meant for gifting. In addition, ready-to-fry snacks are popular among families expecting visiting guests. These semi-prepared items can be frozen at home for a long time and then fried and served fresh when needed.</p>.<p>Micro-mini burgers</p>.<p>Big Daddys Kitchen in HBR Layout serves Bhatkali cuisine (of the Nawayath Muslim community of coastal Karnataka), along with Arabic and continental fare. The menu includes three-inch shawarmas, two-inch samosas and quiches under two inches, along with mini tandoori subs, pizza pockets, shami fingers, and their top-selling mini chicken peri peri burgers. “Bite-sized food looks inviting. You can also taste more without feeling too full too quickly, and it works well for sharing, especially in Iftar boxes. We even sell micro-mini burgers,” says owner-chef Mohamed Saaqib Musba. He says Iftar boxes are largely being ordered on weekdays, mostly from working professionals who are too busy too cook. Shawarmas and burgers are fixtures in these Iftar boxes this season, he adds. Among the Bhatkali dishes in demand are appa gudiyo (chicken crepes with grated coconut) and shaia biryani (a mildly spiced vermicelli biryani). Contact 86180 25703</p>.<p>Five times the demand</p>.<p>Since Ramzan began, Sarah Raiyan has been sending out at least 50 boxes of 10 dahi bhalles (lentil fritters in yogurt) daily, compared to 8 to 10 boxes she sells during the rest of the year. Among her top Iftar sellers are dahi bhalles, chicken sandwiches, and tender coconut pudding (made without gelatin). Trifle pudding, a new addition, is also moving fast. She has also added a no-maida date-walnut cake following a customer’s request for healthy alternatives.</p>.<p>Her Iftar spread steers largely away from typical festive fare. This wasn’t intentional. “I started this venture when I had a toddler and wanted to make dishes that were less time-consuming. Luckily, they clicked with my customers. Perhaps because they were looking for variety,” says the owner-chef of Oven Tales, Hennur. Contact 98407 94972</p>.<p>Kids want novelty </p>.<p>Tasmiya Firdose’s Iftar menu largely consists of old-school delights like samosas, cutlets and kebabs. Her chicken cutlet, based on her mother’s recipe, is the top-seller, followed by ande ki mithai and trifle pudding. But the demand for novelty has reached her kitchen as well. She is now making chicken popsicles, chicken box patties (square-shaped samosas), cheese-filled samosas, and the kids’ favourite, chicken cheese balls. “Chicken box patties have been a hit with both affluent families and college students ordering on a budget,” says the owner-chef behind V Cook, Koramangala.</p>.<p>While she prepares and sells these made-to-order items made throughout the year, it is during Ramzan that people tend to order the non-fried versions of snacks like samosas, spring rolls, burger patties, and chicken popsicles in bulk and well in advance, usually on weekends. “That way, during the week, when guests come over, they can simply fry them and enjoy them fresh,” she says.<br></p><p>Make it healthy</p>.<p>Huma Ali has been running Colonnade Caterers from her home in Benson Town for over 30 years. In recent years, she has seen a growing demand for more diverse and healthier Iftar snacks. So today, she offers an air-fried version of the half moon pie, alongside the deep-fried and pan--fried options. To reduce oil, she semi-fries makke di roti and finishes it in the oven. For banoffee, she balances condensed milk with fat-free, sugar-free cream. She prepares lasagnas with homemade sheets to avoid preservatives. Coffee rolls are made with sugar-free biscuits, or without adding extra sugar when regular biscuits are used. She swaps the white bread in her sandwich gateaux with brown or multigrain varieties. “The aim is to make dishes as healthy as possible without compromising on taste,” she says. Contact: 98440 74798</p>.<p>Balancing act</p>.<p>Shazia Wasim’s Iftar menu balances the traditional flavours of the Cutchi Memon community she belongs to with fast food for her diversifying clientele. As a result, gravy dishes such as badam chicken, raan musallam and tilli ka salan, snacks like kadi chops, and dry preparations such as laal masale ka phaal sit alongside zinger burger, peri peri chicken samosa and chicken tikka pizza. The same balance extends to the dessert section. Alongside Ramzan favourites she grew up with, such as lychee souffle and zafrani phirni, she has included banoffee pie.</p>.<p>According to the owner-chef of Blissful Bites, Fraser Town, finger foods such as cutlets, sandwiches and croquettes are the fastest-selling items, especially for corporate orders and church gatherings, while large-portion dishes like gud ka chawal (jaggery rice), gud papdi and gond ke laddoo are popular among Muslim families. Contact 98451 28608</p>.<p>Flexible portions </p>.<p>For Mubina Amjad, owner-chef of Biryani King on Wheelers Road in Cooke Town, Ramzan is the busiest time of the year. She has known this since 2011, when she started her home kitchen selling samosas and gravy dishes.</p>.<p>Today, her menu features fast-selling favourites such as chicken cheesy croquettes, and spinach and corn bake. Also much sought-after are her mutton biryani, chutney sandwiches, chicken mandi, and haleem (made with her own blend of spices). This season, her samosas (available in regular and mini sizes) and lasagna (in chicken, mutton, and keema variants) have simply “flown off the shelves”. Since Iftar food is often about sharing, she offers flexible portion sizes, suitable for two people, or for groups of four to ten. Contact 9916101327</p>.<p>Iftar walks on Sunday </p>.<p>Bengaluru by Foot will host two Iftar walks on March 8 and March 15 — at 5 pm in Fraser Town and 7.15 pm in Shivajinagar. According to organiser Mansoor Ali, the Fraser Town walk will cover about six iconic eateries and their festive staples, including the brain puff at Albert Bakery. “A home chef will also prepare mutton kofta, mutton shami kebab, khichda and sheer khurma for participants,” he adds. The Shivajinagar walk will feature stops at S R Bakery, Kausar Bakery and Taj Hotel, known for samosas, khova naan, halwa puri and seekh kebab.</p>.<p>A ticketed walk, it will cover the meaning, rituals and food of Ramzan, along with trivia about iconic eateries. All food is included. To register, contact 70192 72365.</p>.<p>Ali says those who want to explore the Ramzan food scene on their own can visit the food stalls lining Shivajinagar, Tilaknagar and Koramangala from 6.30 pm until late at night.</p>