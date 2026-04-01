<p class="bodytext">Savoury hand pies, creme brulee hot cross buns, and egg hunt cakes are some of the less common dishes that city-based bakers are serving up <br />this Easter.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At Hills Butter Delights, homebaker Faye D’souza has created a menu featuring a mix of traditional marzipan and chocolate eggs, and less common options like cream cheese and Oreo eggs, and marzipan eggs coated with crunchy chocolate. Faye, a self-taught baker, started baking five years ago. “The cream cheese and Oreo eggs are the most popular,” she shares.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aparajita Dasgupta, who runs Taste Tinglers, wanted to steer clear of the commonly available Easter goodies, and instead is dishing out chicken and mutton hand pies, pot pies, quiches and brownies. “Everyone is doing the same thing and I felt there would be takers for something different,” says Aparajita, who worked for an airline before quitting her job after her daughter was born.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The menu also includes a range of cupcakes such as vanilla with strawberry compote, tiramisu, and chocolate with hazelnut filling.</p>.As for the C word, there is another one for it, cupcakes: SA head coach's sly dig at broadcaster.<p class="bodytext">Chef Rajat Braganza has been creating innovative festive dishes for a few years now. At his cloud kitchen, Lamara, the menu this season includes an egg hunt cake. The cake has golden mini eggs and whoever gets an egg on their plate wins a badge, which comes separately along with the packaging. The badge doubles up as a fridge magnet. “This is a fun activity that the whole family can do together,” Braganza points out.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The menu also includes chocolate eggs with fillings such as hazelnut shortbread, dark chocolate and walnut, and pistachio. Chocolate simnel cake, a traditional Easter cake from Britain, is also available. The cake features 12 balls on top of the cake, signifying the 12 disciples of Jesus. The cake is traditionally a fruit cake with a marzipan topping. However, Braganza’s version replaces the fruit cake with chocolate, and the marzipan with marzipan cream. The marzipan balls on top of the cake are also replaced with chocolate balls. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dough Re Mi, another cloud kitchen which also curates bespoke experiences, is creating Easter-themed grazing tables with carrot cake, lemon cake, tarts, summer salads, iced tea and cheese platters. They also have an innovative take on hot cross buns — mango cheesecake filling in a croissant-style bun. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At Crave By Leena one can choose from experimental hot cross buns, which have fillings such as biscoff or creme brulee. One can also opt for ‘bunny patch chocolate Oreo dessert’, which features chocolate sponge, vanilla custard, Oreo crumble and a chocolate bunny. </p>