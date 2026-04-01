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What’s on the Easter menu this year? 

The menu also includes a range of cupcakes such as vanilla with strawberry compote, tiramisu, and chocolate with hazelnut filling.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 20:43 IST
BengaluruEastercakeMetrolifeIndia News

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