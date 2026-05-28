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What women in Bengaluru look for in love today

In Bengaluru, apps are seeing a strong shift towards compatibility, shared values, and low-pressure settings for meetings.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewswomenDating appsMetrolifelove

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