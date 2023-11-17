What you see on INTACH walks

Parichay, a heritage walk initiated by the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), is now in its 15th year.
The first Parichay walk was held at the centuries-old Panchalingeshwara temple in Begur in March 2008. Today, the itinerary includes historical forts, palaces, places of worship, homes, neighbourhoods, eateries and natural heritage spots such as parks and trees of Bengaluru. Devanahalli and the Nandi village are the farthest locations these walks have been conducted so far, says Meera Iyer, convenor of INTACH Bengaluru.
These monthly walks are much sought-after. It’s not uncommon for participants to joke that “it is easier to get a ‘tatkal’ ticket than book a spot in Parichay”, Meera shares. The walks can take in 20 to 30 participants and tickets often sell out in 20 minutes. All slots for their weekend walk to Tipu Sultan’s Palace and Bangalore Fort were booked when Metrolife spoke to Meera on Wednesday.
Since INTACH is into conservation of natural, built and intangible heritage, these walks are led by subject matter experts and people who have “deep engagement with the city”. This is perhaps why Parichay has garnered such interest, Meera feels.
Looking back on Parichay’s journey, Meera says, “These walks were free initially and I remember I woke up at 4 am to pack sandwiches for the participants for the first event. Today, we charge Rs 200-250 per person and provide snacks, usually holige.”
These tours are usually woven around a narrative. “There’s a common thread to everything you see or experience. When we walk down Avenue Road, we tell the story of the Siege of Bangalore, reliving the events of 1791 through everything we see to our left and right.”
While tourists are welcome, these events are targeted at local residents to help them “connect with the city and its diverse past”. “We recently conducted nature walks in Defence Colony and 12th Main Road, both in Indiranagar. We want to show people that they can connect with nature in their backyards and not just in Cubbon Park or Lalbagh,” she reasons.
City walks are on the rise everywhere. Parichay walks see a diverse crowd each time, from teens to 90-year-olds and old Bengalureans to recent migrants.
Weighing in on the trend, Meera says, “It’s nice to connect with something that gives you a sense of identity and belonging in a fast-changing world.” She signs off with a story of lasting memories: On a walk to Malleswaram, they were discussing about an old house when a participant quipped ‘It was my great grandmother’s house’.
FOR INTEREST GROUPS
Besides public walks, INTACH Bengaluru organises walks for focused groups like architecture students, history students, and school children on request
