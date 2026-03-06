What’s lined up for Women’s Day in Bengaluru

<p>With Women’s Day falling on Sunday, the weekend is packed with interesting events geared towards women.</p>.<p>5k run</p>.<p>The New Balance Run Club, a running club, is organising a ‘Weekend Run’ on March 7. The 5 km all-women event will start at 6 am from the New Balance store in HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar. The run will end with a guided cool-down session. To register, check @nbrc_india on Instagram.</p>.<p>Theatre</p>.<p>Rotary Bangalore Aagneya, in partnership with Being Theatre and Shantiniketan Educational Institutions, presents the Hindi-English play ‘Ladies Compartment’, co-written and directed by Pooja Pandey Tripathi. The play will be staged at the institution’s Bilekahalli campus on March 8, 7 pm. The drama revolves around an <br>interaction between five women and a transgender woman from different backgrounds who cross paths one fateful night. The cast includes actors Kalyani Menon, Pooja Pandey Tripathi and Usha Rao, among others. Tickets online. Call 79757 27121.</p>.Women run, reflect and reconnect at ‘Running into Art’ event in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Madari Productions and director Snehil Basoya will present their Hindi-English play ‘Dirty Biryani’ at Vyoma Artspace, J P Nagar, on March 8, 3 pm. The drama comedy, written by Somya Tewari, celebrates womanhood through three eccentric characters, Shabana, Smita and Deepti, whose chance meeting blossoms into love and camaraderie. <span class="italic">Tickets online. Call 97739 05046.</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Discussions, music</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, is organising panel discussions and cultural performances on March 8, 11 am to 8.30 pm. This includes ‘Left Off the Blueprint’, a conversation on inclusive healthcare, technology and urban design; ‘The Long Game: Opportunity, Excellence and Institutional Power’, on women leaders in science, technology, enterprise and industry; and ‘Her Labour, Her Law’, on the lives of domestic workers in Karnataka.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Performances include ‘What She Said’, a theatre act on six women from the ‘Ramayana’, and the musical event ‘Celebrating Women Composers’ by the all-women ensemble ‘Sthree Thaal Tharang’. <span class="italic">To register, check bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</span></p>