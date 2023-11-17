Wheelie case: Bengaluru woman pays hefty fine of Rs 25,000

Bengaluru: A vehicle owner was charged Rs 25,200 on Thursday for allowing her vehicle to be used for wheelies in western Bengaluru.
In January this year, Kamakshipalya traffic police nabbed a minor boy in a wheelie case in their limits. They found out that the boy had used the scooter registered in his neighbour’s name.
“Promptly after being caught, the minor paid a fine of Rs 1,500 under the JJ (Juvenile Justice) Board, but the owner of the vehicle, Manjula M, did not pay the fine all these months. She was charged under a court and was notified. She finally paid a fine of Rs 25,200 on Thursday,” a senior police officer told DH, adding that this was the third case in the Kamakshipalya jurisdiction where minor boys used someone else’s vehicle to perform stunts.
He further added that Manjula has been directed to file a release application to get her seized two-wheeler released via the court.