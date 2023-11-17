Wheelie case: Bengaluru woman pays hefty fine of Rs 25,000

“Promptly after being caught, the minor paid a fine of Rs 1,500 under the JJ (Juvenile Justice) Board, but the owner of the vehicle, Manjula M, did not pay the fine all these months. She was charged under a court and was notified. She finally paid a fine of Rs 25,200 on Thursday,” a senior police officer told DH, adding that this was the third case in the Kamakshipalya jurisdiction where minor boys used someone else’s vehicle to perform stunts.