Wheelie near Bengaluru's Wind Tunnel Road: Police seize scooter

Bengaluru: JB Nagar traffic police seized a scooter that had been performing stunts near Wind Tunnel Road, officials said on Friday.
The police acted based on a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
“I was passing by near wind tunnel road and these guys speed up by my left side, splashed water on me as well as other two-wheeler riders and when I tried confronting start to speed up and curse me. Edit: same rider and scooty spotted rash driving,” Chicago Sun posted on October 18 along with the video of the wheelie.
In response to the video, city traffic police impounded the Honda scooter and filed a case.
Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), stated on X on Friday, "Personnel from the JB Nagar Traffic Police Station located the two-wheeler, seized it, registered a case, and took legal action."
A police official mentioned that the scooter belonged to a person named Srinivas, and it was his son who was seen performing the stunt.