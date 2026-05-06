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When Bengaluru rallied for its beloved spaces

Not just bookstores, Bengalureans have also rallied around their favourite eateries and performance spaces.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:24 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaChurch StreetMetrolifebookwormbook store

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