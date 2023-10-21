When Bengaluru reels under low tax burden

However, many beneficiaries say this process is marred with bribes, and it takes a lot of willpower to overcome it. Prabhu Patil, the ex-president of Rohan Vasantha apartment in Marathahalli, says such melas are helpful. In their case, there were occupancy certificates for the flats, but the khata was not bifurcated. Initially, in 2020-21, people had to pay bribe. However, later, they used the Sakala scheme and online facilities and approached the joint commissioner of the Mahadevapura zone when the BBMP officials rejected their application without a valid reason. In two months, they got the khatas and are now a part of the formal A Khata property tax net.