<p>Bengaluru: Shravana Kumara, the mythical paragon of filial devotion from the Ramayana, carried his blind parents in baskets on his shoulders across the country to fulfil their longing for pilgrimage.</p>.<p>Bengaluru, once a pensioner's paradise, has little room for such devotion today.</p>.<p>The proverbial yoke has been replaced by smartphone screens, and the devotion of children has often been swapped for a quick property or bank transfer.</p>.<p>In a world turning increasingly robotic and emotionless, police are stepping into the role of the devoted guardian.</p>.<p><em><strong>The twilight of loneliness</strong></em></p>.Kolkata police recommends mandatory verification of caregivers to prevent household crimes.<p>India grapples with a demographic shift where over 10% of the population — roughly 104 million people — are seniors, with life expectancy exceeding 70 years.</p>.<p>NITI Aayog projects that nearly 20% of India will be elderly by 2050.</p>.<p>The reality for thousands in Bengaluru is that globalisation has created a diaspora of the young, leaving parents in big houses in Jayanagar, Banashankari or Girinagar while children pursue their dreams.</p>.<p>Nagamma, 81, a resident of Girinagar, has been alone for 16 years. Her mother passed away in 2005, and her husband preceded her. She remains independent, paying her own bills at BangaloreOne and cooking her own meals, but the vulnerability of her solitude is obvious.</p>.<p>"I do not go poking my nose into others' business," she says. Yet, when she travelled to Rameshwaram, it was not a relative who checked on her home — it was the police.</p>.<p><em><strong>Aasare: The shield of khaki</strong></em></p>.<p>Recognising this emotional and physical vacuum, the Karnataka state police have revamped the Aasare scheme.</p>.<p>"Under Aasare, we must accept the reality of the current nuclear family scenario," says Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar. "When life slows down, seniors feel ignored and, frequently, incapable of accessing essential services."</p>.Bengaluru: Helpline sees surge in calls from elders facing abuse at home.<p>Police visit them to address four key areas: whether they face any nuisance in the neighbourhood; whether they are being targeted by scams or fraudulent promises; whether their domestic help has been verified by police; and whether they face obstacles in accessing government services.</p>.<p>"If obstacles exist, our booth officers inform the departments concerned. Once these houses are identified, we increase police presence and patrolling to prevent theft, burglary and robbery," he added.</p>.<p>The programme is a direct response to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which recorded 458 complaints of crimes against seniors in Bengaluru in 2022. Alone, they are easy prey for domestic help, fraudulent middlemen and cybercriminals.</p>.<p>Aasare — which translates to support — assigns a Community Police Officer to every station. Their task is to identify households where seniors live alone and provide a weekly check-in, looking not just for burglars but for leaking gas cylinders, unpaid bills, and signs of elder abuse by relatives.</p>.<p>Vijayalakshmi, 74, a resident of Banashankari for four decades, recounts how the scheme helped her during a minor crisis.</p>.<p>"When my gas cylinder was empty and I needed help, I was able to call and get assistance. It gives me peace knowing they are looking out for me," she says.</p>.<p>For some, however, the intervention of the state will always be limited.</p>.<p><em><strong>Grateful, but philosophical</strong></em></p>.<p>Vardhaman, 76, and Rajamma, 74, of Dwarakanagar are grateful but philosophical.</p>.<p>"Police can help us when we need it, but what about our emotional needs or our healthcare?" Vardhaman asks. "If something happens suddenly, like a heart attack, only children can shower us with that true love and closeness. This police initiative is helpful, but in an artificial or mechanical way. We are losing values and morality is deteriorating rapidly. We are becoming slaves, technological slaves."</p>.<p>DCP Jagalasar says: "We are now educating them on digital safety. We tell them, 'If you have a doubt, call us, and we will guide you'."</p>.<p>Perhaps the most heart-wrenching aspect of the police's new role is mediating between parents and their own children.</p>.<p>Where children attempt to evict parents to seize property, police coordinate with the Revenue Department under the Senior Citizens Protection Act to restore property rights.</p>.<p>DGP lauds scheme safeguarding elders</p>.<p>In a chat with DH, DG&IGPP MA Saleem discusses the Aasare scheme and its impact on senior citizen safety.</p>.<p><strong>How did the Aasare initiative take root?</strong><br>It dates to around 1999 to 2000, when I was serving as the superintendent of police in Hassan and Udupi. We have since revamped and expanded it to cover the entire state. The statewide initiative was launched on January 17.</p>.<p>How many households have been identified so far?<br>Across the state, we have identified approximately 20,000 houses where senior citizens are living alone or without immediate family support. In the city, the number is around 839, being mapped by beat police.</p>.<p>What services do police provide during visits?<br>Beat police visit these homes at least once a week. They check on well-being, address harassment, help pay bills, and facilitate access to government offices and services for those who are struggling.</p>.<p>What is the primary focus regarding crime?<br>The first strategy is prevention. Visible police presence and regular visits deter criminals who look for easy targets. It is also about building trust. Unless people have confidence in the department, policing is difficult. This programme promotes that trust.</p>.<p>Are there measures for threats like cybercrime?<br>Yes, cyber awareness is a major part of it now. We are teaching them what to click, what not to forward, and telling them to call us directly if they have a doubt about a digital transaction or message.</p>.<p><em><strong>Call to register</strong></em></p>.<p>Senior citizens living alone can register under the Aasare initiative by calling 9480801500. For emergencies, dial 112.</p>