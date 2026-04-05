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When children leave, police knock: Bengaluru's Aasare fills the void for lonely seniors

In a world turning increasingly robotic and emotionless, police are stepping into the role of the devoted guardian.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:12 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:12 IST
India NewsBengaluruSenior citizens‘Aasare’ outlet

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