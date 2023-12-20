When gods go to school, a dance-drama on Friday

What did the childhood of goddesses Saraswati, Lakshmi and Parvathy and their male counterparts Vishnu and Shiva look like? A new Bharatanatyam production featuring 78 children seeks to answer this question. It will be staged on Friday.

The dance-drama is set in Swargada Shaale, a fictitious school attended by eight-year-old Saraswati, Lakshmi, Parvathy, Vishnu and Shiva. It is not a normal school. Consider it the Hogwarts for Hindu deities, set somewhere in the heavens. Children come here to hone their divine powers and become dutiful gods and goddesses. In labs, they create the human race and iterate them until they are perfect. They chose their vahanas (vehicles). They go through lessons on history and good versus evil.