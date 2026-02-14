<p>Bengaluru: As the city gears up for Valentine’s Day, roses are in high demand with steeper prices.</p>.<p>Unseasonal weather in Tamil Nadu delayed production by 10 days, but flower hubs near Bengaluru — Nelamangala, Devanahalli and Hoskote — have filled the market.</p>.<p>Despite adequate supply, retail prices for red roses have surged to Rs 80-120 per stem in high-demand areas such as Indiranagar and Koramangala, nearly tripling usual rates.</p>.<p>The domestic market is now the main growth driver.</p>.<p>TM Aravind, president of the South India Floriculture Association (SIFA), said exports now account for only 10-15 per cent of total production, down from previous years.</p>.<p>"In countries like Kenya or Israel, 90 per cent of the produce is exported. Here, high cargo costs and the 18 per cent GST on freight have limited global reach," Aravind said. He urged the government to withdraw GST and provide cargo subsidies to help the industry become fully organised.</p>.<p>Currently, premium 'Taj Mahal' red roses fetch Rs 30-35 per stem wholesale, while 'Gold Strike' yellow and dark pink varieties trade at Rs 20-25.</p>.<p>The 2026 season has highlighted the rise of quick commerce, with platforms such as BigBasket, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart reporting increased orders.</p>.<p>This has allowed consumers to bypass traditional markets, though it has added pressure on retail stocks, further driving up prices for last-minute shoppers.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Valentine’s week pricing</span></p>.<p>Single rose (Retail)<br />Rs 80-120</p>.<p>Bouquet of 10 roses <br />Rs 500-800</p>