When politics meets religion

Bengaluru: With the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and religion becoming the talking point in the run-up to the general elections, Metrolife asked Bengalureans what the relationship between politics and religion should ideally be like.
‘Secular state espouses inclusion’
Inclusion of all sections of society is the foundational value of any democracy. If preferential promotion of any religion causes marginalisation of other religions, democracy gets diminished. The idea of modern state has been universally conceptualised as a secular state. It means, the state can’t give preferential treatment to any one religion, though the state guarantees that individuals are free to profess or promote their religion or even not follow one.
The history of the modern world began in the 16th century with a clash between the church and the state. Inducing people to mix up politics and religion in the 21st century would be like forcing society back in time. — Ganesh Devy, literary scholar and cultural activist
‘Religion is a personal matter’
Writer Arundhati Roy once said that anything a political party does two years before an election is a political agenda. It is difficult to see the Ram temple event in a different light given Home Minister Amit Shah’s growing call for homogenisation — one nation, one flag, one language ... Religion and spirituality are personal matters. But turning them into a national subject is taking things too far. As we can see, Ram bhakti (devotion to Ram) has become Rashtra bhakti (devotion to nation). If glorifying one religion makes people from other religions feel powerless, hesitant to speak their mind or practice their faith, it is dangerous. — Dadapeer Jyman, writer
‘Citizens should keep an eye on agendas’
Political agendas in India change every few decades. In the ’70s and ’80s, eradicating poverty was the pitch as evidenced from ‘Garibi Hatao Desh Bachao’, the slogan for Indira Gandhi’s 1971 election campaign. In the next two decades, caste and social justice became the rallying point. We saw that in the Mandal Commission. Since 2010, Indian politics has been fought around religion. Anything that is overdone leads to violence. It has happened before and it may happen again. The future of a
democracy lies with the people. It is safe as long as people think, and do not get swayed easily. — Abhimanyu Bharti, political consultant
‘Growing nexus of politicians and religious leaders’
Religion is an integral part of the life of most Indians. This makes it difficult to keep it out of politics. What we need to watch is the growing nexus between politicians and religious leaders for ulterior motives. It is fine for politicians to visit religious leaders and seek blessings in a personal capacity. But a public display of such piety, with amplification by media, becomes an act of endorsement to a religion and a community, thus, influencing followers. Religious leaders are also influencing their followers to side with political parties. This is against the spirit of the Constitution and that of a secret ballot. Individual choices are being compromised. — Brinda Adige, activist
‘Sign of hyper-nationalism’
Religion should be kept out of politics but it is looking highly improbable right now. There is little unity in the opposition to fight the religion-centric propaganda of the ruling party. The propaganda has gone from being subtle to blatant and was on full display at the consecration of Ram temple. Implications? Religion has become a political statement and a sign of hyper-nationalism. Recently, I saw a huge cutout of Ram at a hospital. The hospital has patients and doctors from all communities and such a public display felt partisan to me. — Kavitha Lankesh, filmmaker
‘People follow politicians blindly’
Every religion seeks to restore ethical values, and to honour the dignity of all. Even politics is supposed to achieve the same. But politicians are using religion to provide ‘justice’ to one community at the cost of others. Worse, citizens are no longer
reasoning or rationalising right from wrong. They are following politicians blindly as if under the spell of the Pied Piper. This mob behaviour needs to stop. Once religious harmony and trust between communities is eroded, it will take a long time to restore it. — C F John, artist
‘Course correction for the marginalised’
Separating religion and politics might be challenging in a secular nation like India with a strong emphasis on religion. It is critical to create a safe space for everyone to practise their religion. We also need to work on rectifying historical injustices and ensure marginalised religious groups receive course correction and reparations. — Disha Ravi, climate activist