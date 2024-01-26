When politics meets religion

Religion is an integral part of the life of most Indians. This makes it difficult to keep it out of politics. What we need to watch is the growing nexus between politicians and religious leaders for ulterior motives. It is fine for politicians to visit religious leaders and seek blessings in a personal capacity. But a public display of such piety, with amplification by media, becomes an act of endorsement to a religion and a community, thus, influencing followers. Religious leaders are also influencing their followers to side with political parties. This is against the spirit of the Constitution and that of a secret ballot. Individual choices are being compromised. — Brinda Adige, activist